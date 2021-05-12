State health minister reveals the reason behind recent surge in coronavirus cases

Jaipur: Health Minister in Rajasthan has revealed the reason behind the recent surge in coronavirus infection in the state. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that the UK strain of Covid virus is the reason behind the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Rajasthan.

“The genome sequencing facility is available at 10 locations in the country which are under the government of India. The pendency was quite high there as all the states are sending their samples and hence we received the report two to three days back,” he said.

Also Read: State government to extend lockdown till May 31

“We approached the facility to know which of the corona strains in the state is making people sick and the report has confirmed that it is the UK strain, which spreads rapidly. The Rajasthan government has now decided to start genome sequencing at the SMS Medical College in Jaipur”, said the minister.

“We will soon have the facility of collecting the genome sequencing reports quickly to know which virus is attacking more – the double mutant or triple mutant — which can help the doctors decide the line of treatment,” added Sharma.