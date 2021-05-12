Stock Market: Benchmark indices ends lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices had ended lower for the second day in a row. BSE Sensex ended 471 points lower to close at 48,691. NSE Nifty settled 154 points or 1% lower at 14,696.

8 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,587 shares ended higher while 1m487 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were PowerGrid, NTPC, L&T, , ONGC,Tata Motors, Titan, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid, Cipla, State Bank of India and UPL. The top losers in the market were Tata Steel, Hindalco, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Unilever, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Shree Cements, Wipro, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra and Mahindra

.