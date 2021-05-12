Telangana: 10-day lockdown from today to curb the spread of Covid-19

The Telangana government announced that the state will go under a 10-day lockdown in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from today. The lockdown will begin at 10am on May 12 and will be in place till May 22. However, there will be a relaxation of lockdown from 6am to 10am everyday,as per the report published.

Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a cabinet meeting in which it was decided that the four-hour relaxation period for people for their ‘general activities and needs’. The decision to impose the lockdown comes within a week of the CM’s statement that there will be no imposition of partial or complete lockdown in the state as it would lead to total collapse of the state’s economy.

Agricultural activities and work in allied sectors will be allowed,and”Works related to agriculture produce, allied sectors, works undertaken with the agriculture machines, running of rice mills, transport of the paddy and rice, supplying paddy to FCI, fertiliser and seeds shops and manufacturing companies and other agri-based sectors are exempted from the lockdown,”.

All medical and health services in government and private hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment manufacturing units, medical distributors, and medical shops will be operational. Those working at these places will be given special passes for travelling.

Between 6am and 10am everyday, all the shops and businesses will be open.For the remaining 20 hours, the lockdown would be strictly implemented. Only essential services would be allowed during the lockdown.

-Exemption will be given to those working as part of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.State government offices will be open but with only 33 per cent of their staff members.With prior permission, marriages with a maximum number of 40 guests will be allowed. For funerals, a maximum of 20 people will be allowed.All cinema halls, swimming pools, clubs, gyms, amusement parks and sports stadiums will be closed.