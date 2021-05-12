Yet another loss to south film fraternity as actor Maran dies of Covid-19

Popular character actor Maran, who has worked in Tamil films such as Ghilli and Kuruvi, died due to Covid-19 complications at the age of 48. He was undergoing treatment at Chengalpattu Government Hospital where he succumbed to the virus.

Maran’s sudden demise has shocked members of the Tamil film fraternity.He’s also popular for his work in films such as Dishoom, Thalainagaram and Boss Engira Bhaskaran among others. His last on-screen performance will be in Pa Ranjith’s upcoming Tamil period drama Sarpatta Parambarai. In Sarpatta Parambarai, Maran is said to have played a crucial role. The film is a boxing-based drama set in North Madras of the 1980s.Neelam Productions, the production company of Ranjith, took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Maran.

However, Maran is not the only Tamil actor to have succumbed to COVID-19. Veteran actor Joker Thulasi passed away from the virus on May 9, in Chennai. The actor was known for films like Thamizhachi, Ilaignar Ani, Udan Pirappu, Avathara Purushan and Mannai Thottu Kumbidanum.

Apart from him, veteran actor and comedian Pandu died of Covid-19 on May 6 morning at a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 74. The actor too had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital for further treatment. However, he succumbed to the illness.

Recently, director KV Anand too died of Covid-19 complications. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Dhanush, Amyra Dastur and several other celebrities condoled the death of KV Anand on social media.The Chengalpattu district has been reporting the most number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, after Chennai.