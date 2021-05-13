4 killed, 5 injured in car-lorry collision

Andhra Pradesh: In a tragic incident, four people lost their lives and 5 others were injured in a road accident. The accident took place at Peddapuram Town in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Four people including, a five-month-old baby, one woman, and two men who were travelling in a car died in the accident. The family was going in a car from Peddavalasa village in Tallarevu Mandal to Rajahmundry to attend a house warming ceremony.

“The car was crossing the industrial area of Peddapuram at around 4.30 am, and the car got hit by a lorry. Four people including, a five-month baby, one woman, and two men died in the accident. Five more people are injured including the car driver. Three of them are taken to Peddapuram area hospital and two are taken to Kakinada GGH”, said Peddapuram Sub Inspector Balaji.