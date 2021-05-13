Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remain firm in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The recovery rate from Covid-19 remained firm at 96.2% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 1116 new coronavirus cases along with 1129 new recoveries and 11 deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 377, followed by Makkah with 320, the Eastern Province with 134, Madinah recorded 71 and Asir confirmed 54, Jazan 45, Al Khaseem 35, Tabuk 18, Najran 18, Hail 17,Al Baha 13, and Al Jouf 4 cases.

Also Read: 11 civilians killed, 13 others injured in roadside bomb blasts

The overall infection tally has reached at 430,505. The total recoveries now stands at 141,139. The death toll is at 7111. At present there are 9244 active cases in the country. In this 1344 were admitted in ICUs.