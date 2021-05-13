50 employees of Bharat Biotech test COVID-19 positive

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech’s Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella’s tweet saying 50 of their employees tested positive for COVID received bouquets and brickbats from netizens with some saying Covaxin was saving lives while a few questioned as to why the staff were not vaccinated.

Referring to comments by some political bosses over COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin supply issues, Ella on Wednesday tweeted ‘Quite disheartening to the teams to hear some states complaining about our intentions. 50 of our employees are off work due to covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24×7 for U.’ Reacting to her tweet, one user wrote: ‘How come your 50 employees down with Covid? We’re they not vaccinated? Also, why not hire more people on temporary basis?’ Ella’s tweet got 9,373 likes and was retweeted by 2,564 people (at 10.30 AM on May 13).

The Hyderabad-based firm is supplying Covaxin to 18 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand and Delhi.

The other states are Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal.