Another state government 7-day total lockdown

Nagaland: Another state government in the country has decided to impose a ‘total lockdown’. Nagaland has imposed a total lockdown in the state. The 7-day lockdown will come into effect from May 14. The decision was taken by the High-Powered Committee on Covid-19.

During the total lockdown period, all activities and movements of persons will remain suspended except permitted activities such as essential services including agricultural activities.

All healthcare facilities, pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, movement of healthcare workers including Covid-19 vaccination, COVID testing and medical emergencies are allowed.