Covid-19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high level meeting

May 13, 2021, 03:11 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chaired a high level meeting to review the COvid-19 situation in the country. In the meeting Prime Minister reviewed the availability and supply of oxygen and medicines.

The top officials has updated the Prime Minister about the current situation regarding oxygen and medicines. Prime Minister was also informed about the current production and stock of APIs for each such drug.

Officials informed the PM that the supply of oxygen is now more than 3 times the supply during the peak of the first wave. He also reviewed the status of procurement of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, and PSA plants.

 

 

