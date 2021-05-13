Covid-19 update: 752 new recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 299 new coronavirus cases along with 752 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 176 contacts of active cases and 123 travel related.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases reached at 212,423. The total recoveries now stand at 205,160. The death toll is at 522. At present there are 6741 active cases.

There are 20 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 391. 8 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 225 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

Also Read: State government extends lockdown till May 25

14,843 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country in the last 24 hours. In this 3709 people were tested for the first time. Till now 196,1687 people were tested for the first time.

32,965 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,944,628.