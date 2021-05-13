Covid updates: 39,955 Coronavirus cases reported in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: As lockdown restrictions persist, Covid-19 has been confirmed for 39,955 people in Kerala today.

The worst affected districts are Malappuram 5044, Ernakulam 5026, Thiruvananthapuram 4050, Kollam 3731, Thrissur 3587, Kozhikode 3346, Palakkad 3223, Kottayam 2771, Alappuzha 2709, Kannur 2261, Pathanamthitta 1301, Idukki 1236, Kasaragod 883 and Wayanad 787.

During the last 24 hours, 1,39,656 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 28.61. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,75,58,352 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

36,841 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 2788 is not clear. Malappuram 4834, Ernakulam 4928, Thiruvananthapuram 3803, Kollam 3725, Thrissur 3562, Kozhikode 3237, Palakkad 1214, Kottayam 2590, Alappuzha 2704, Kannur 2130, Pathanamthitta 1280, Idukki 1208, Kasargod 858 and Wayanad 768 were affected by the disease. Today, 217 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state.

No one from the UK, South Africa or Brazil has confirmed Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 125 people from the UK (115), South Africa (9) and Brazil (1). Of these, 124 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

Today, it has been confirmed that 97 deaths in the last few days are due to Covid-19. This brings the total death toll to 6,150. 109 health workers were affected by the disease. Health workers in Kannur 28, Ernakulam, Kasaragod 14 each, Wayanad 11, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad 10 each, Pathanamthitta 8, Thrissur 7, Kollam, Kottayam 3 each and Malappuram 1 were affected.

Those who were diagnosed and treated received 33,733 cures. Thiruvananthapuram 2497, Kollam 3359, Pathanamthitta 1166, Alappuzha 2996, Kottayam 3491, Idukki 1082, Ernakulam 3468, Thrissur 2403, Palakkad 3000, Malappuram 2908, Kozhikode 4242, Wayanad 490, Kannur 2349 and Kasaragod 282 were cured. With this, 4,38,913 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 16,05,471 people have so far been freed from Covid.

There are currently 10,02,443 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 9,67,342 are under home / institutional quarantine and 35,101 in hospitals. 3858 people were newly admitted to the hospital. Today there are 102 new hotspots. 3 areas were excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 740 hotspots.