Happy Birthday Dear Sunny, Here are 3 times she stunned the audience

Bollywood’s gorgeous actress Sunny Leone has come a long way from her Bigg Boss 5 days hosted by Salman Khan. She has carved her niche in the entertainment world on her own and is now counted among the most popular actress in Indian cinema. Ever since her TV debut, Ragini MMS 2 actress has been hitting the headlines for her sexy looks and owing to this, she has garnered 45.5 million followers on her social media handle. Not many know that after a lot of struggle, Sunny got her first break in Bollywood by Pooja Bhatt. With Jism 2 she made her debut and now, there is no looking back for the actress. She went on to act in many films, including Ek Paheli Leela, Tera Intezaar, One Night Stand and Jackpot. Not just this, she is also one of the popular hosts on the small screen, MTV Splitsvilla, co-hosting alongside Rannvijay Singha.

Apart from her appearance, Sunny grabbed attention for controversies during the initial days of her career in Bollywood. She was entangled in several controversies, but she never let them take down her spirit of moving to the top. So on the eve of her 40th birthday, let’s go down the memory lane and see how Sunny dealt with controversies.

Condom Ad Controversy

In 2015, CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjan made a shocking remark on a condom advertisement featuring the actress. While addressing a rally in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, he claimed that Sunny’s ad will trigger the incidents of rape in the country. However, soon after his claim, the actress gave a befitting reply to Anjan’s claim. Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote, “Sad when people of power waste their time and energy on me, instead of focusing on helping those in need!!! #SHAME #EPICFAIL”

Bhupendra Chaubey Interview Controversy

A year’s ago Jism 2 actress appeared for an interview with TV journalist Bhupendra Chaubey. Throughout the interview, Chaubey questioned Sunny based on her past, such as “Since you have come to Indian cinema, the number of people watching adult films has increased proportionately to the extent that we are now the world’s largest consumer of adult films. Can you respond to that?” Maintaining her poise answered all his questions bravely.

Refused to do an item number after she spotted underage kids in the set

Few years ago while shooting for a item number for a movie she noticed few kids wandering on the movie sets, she immediately called off the shoot and made sure the kids are out from the shooting location before she resumed the shoot.