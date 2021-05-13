Israel-Palestine war: UAE airlines’ to Tel Aviv won’t be disrupted

Dubai: The UAE-based airline has said it will continue to operate services to Tel Aviv, Israel, despite escalating tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

There are currently two airlines in the UAE – Abu Dhabi – based Etihad Airways and budget carrier Flydubai, which operate direct flights to Israel.

Meanwhile, Emirates has not yet started a flight to Israel.

An Etihad spokesperson said in a statement, “Currently, our flights are operating as per our normal schedule from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv. However, we are monitoring the situation closely.”

Etihad became the first GCC carrier to operate a commercial passenger flight to and from Israel, on October 19, 2020.