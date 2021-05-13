Karnataka CET postponed from July to August

Karnataka: In wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test exams which are scheduled to be held on July 7, 8, and 9, have been postponed to 28, 29, 30 August. The decision was taken due to the postponement of the annual 2nd PUC examinations and the rising Covid-19 cases.

Dr. CN Ashwatha Narayana, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, and Minister of Higher Education said “Amid rising COVID cases and postponement of the 2nd PUC annual examinations, Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021 scheduled for July 7 and 8, has been postponed to August 28 and 29”.

A statement from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) read, “Common Entrance Test-2021 scheduled to be held on 07-07-2021 and 08-07-2021 and Kannada Language Test on 09-07-2021 have been postponed. Now, CET-2021 will be conducted on 28-08-2021 and 29-08-2021 and the Kannada Language Test on 30-08-2021; further applications will be invited online shortly. For the latest updates, candidates must remain in touch with the KEA Website (http://kea.kar.nic.in).”