State government allows home delivery of liquor

Cuttack: A state government in the country has allowed the home delivery of liquor. Odisha state government has allowed the home delivery of liquor in the state. The state government has entrusted the district collectors to take a final decision on the matter after taking into consideration the prevailing situation in their respective areas. This was announced by Principal Secretary to the government, S K Lohani, to Excise Commissioner Asish Singh in a letter.

“After careful consideration government is pleased to delegate the decision of introducing home delivery of liquor by India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) OFF/ON and country-made liquor shops as well as by food aggregators during the lockdown period to collectors, who will take appropriate decision in this regard,” Lohani said in his letter.

Also Read: State government extends lockdown till May 25

The state government also o allowed depots of Odisha State Beverage Corporation to operate wholesale trade between 6 am and 2 pm.