State government extends lockdown till May 25

Patna: Another state government in the country has extended the lockdown. Bihar state government has extended the lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the decision.

The lockdown that is currently in force across the state till May 16, has now been extended till 25th of May. The decision was taken after the cabinet meeting. The state government took this decision as the test positivity rate has declined during the lockdown.

Only services including vaccination centres, banks and essential services will remain functional during the lockdown. Government offices and public corporations will remain closed. All educational institutions, private and commercial establishments will also remain closed. Cinema halls, Shopping Mall, Gyms, stadiums and parks will also been closed. Movement of public transport except train and flights has been stopped. Transport of emergency services have been allowed.