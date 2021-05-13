The wedding ring was lost months ago; Found trapped in the neck of the fish!

Nathan Reeves went swimming in the sea with his wife, Susie, while visiting Nofok Island a few months ago. While swimming, he lost his wedding ring. Susie and Nathan searched the seas for a long time after losing their favourite jewellery, but all attempts failed. Finally, the couple returned from there very disappointed.

But more than five months later, shocking news reached them. It was the news that a diver had discovered their favourite wedding ring. But only that the ring is not in a condition to be regained. Because the ring was stuck in the neck of a baby fish belonging to the species Kanamp.

Susan Prior, a diver, found the fish with its body confined inside the ring. Susan also heard that a couple who came here some time ago lost their ring. Susan instantly took pictures of the fish and later found the couple on social media and informed them. A ring worth Rs 73,000 is stuck around the fish’s neck.

At present, there is no danger to the fish but as it grows it is more likely to get into the ring meat. So Susan Prior says she has to catch the fish by any means and get the ring back. Nathan and Susie, in the meantime, said they were happy to see the lost ring in the picture but were saddened by the poor fish’s condition. Following the information, the people of Nofok Island have resorted to fishing in every possible way.