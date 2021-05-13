Thousands offer prayers to mark Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Photos

Dubai: Thousands of Muslims offer prayers to mark Eid Al Fitr. In UAE, thousands of Muslims flocked to mosques and musallahs to offer prayers. Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 mark the end of the Islamic sacred month of Ramadan and the onset of the month of Shawwal.

All Covid-19 safety protocols were strictly observed in all mosques and musallahs. The prayer was offered at 5.55 am. Mosques and musallas across the UAE opened 15 minutes before and then close immediately after the namaz.

Photo Courtesy: M. Sajjad