UAE issues new Covid-19 guidelines: Full list

Dubai: Authorities in UAE has issued new Covid-19 safety protocols to be observed during Eid Al Fitr holidays. As per the new safety protocols, all gatherings were banned in the country.

Organizers of gatherings with more than five attendee will be fined with a fine of Dh50,000 in Dubai . Each attendee will be fined with a fine of Dh15,000. In Abu Dhabi the fine will be Dh10,000 and Dh5,000 respectively.

The authorities had also urged to avoid family visits and gatherings during the Eid break. Greetings must be exchanged via electronic means of communication and not in person.

More than three people are allowed in one car only if they are from the same family. Three non-related people travelling in the same car must wear masks. Violators face a fine of Dh3,000.