Covid updates: 34,694 coronavirus cases reported in Kerala, today

Thiruvananthapuram: In the last 24 hours, 34694 new Covid cases have been confirmed in the state. This comes a week after the lockdown announced in the state to control the spread of Kovid 19. Test positivity rates in the state have remained above 25 per cent for the past few days. Today alone, 93 deaths have been confirmed.

Thiruvananthapuram 4567, Malappuram 3997, Ernakulam 3855, Thrissur 3162, Kollam 2992, Palakkad 2948, Kozhikode 2760, Kannur 2159, Alappuzha 2149, Kottayam 2043, Idukki 1284, Pathanamthitta 1204, Kasaragod 1092 and Wayanad 482 districts were diagnosed with the disease today.

The test positivity rate is 26.41. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,76,89,727 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

No one from the UK, South Africa or Brazil has confirmed Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Covid 19 has so far been confirmed by 125 people from the UK (115), South Africa (9) and Brazil (1). Of these, 124 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

The total death toll rose to 6,243 today, with 93 confirmed deaths being associated with Covid-19.

Today, 258 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. A total of 32,248 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 2076 is not clear. Thiruvananthapuram 4346, Malappuram 3775, Ernakulam 3739, Thrissur 3148, Kollam 2978, Palakkad 1578, Kozhikode 2693, Kannur 2014, Alappuzha 2145, Kottayam 1901, Idukki 1245, Pathanamthitta 1163, Kasaragod 1060 and Wayanad 463 were affected by the disease.

112 health workers were affected by the disease. Kannur 30, Palakkad 20, Wayanad 13, Kasaragod 12, Thiruvananthapuram 11, Ernakulam 8, Kollam 6, Thrissur 4, Malappuram 3, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Kozhikode 1 each were affected by the disease.

A total of 31,319 people who had been diagnosed and treated were cured. Thiruvananthapuram 2802, Kollam 2634, Pathanamthitta 117, Alappuzha 3054, Kottayam 2174, Idukki 836, Ernakulam 3341, Thrissur 2679, Palakkad 2924, Malappuram 3981, Kozhikode 3912, Wayanad 644, Kannur 1490 and Kasaragod 731 were cured. With this, 4,42,194 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 16,36,790 people have so far been freed from Covid.

There are currently 10,14,454 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 9,77,257 are under home / institutional quarantine and 37,197 in hospitals. 4018 people were newly admitted to the hospital.

Today there are 9 new hotspots. No area is excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 844 hotspots.