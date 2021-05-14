DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWS

Dr Reddy rolls out Sputnik-V at Rs 995 per dose in India

May 14, 2021, 02:53 pm IST

Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V launched in India on Friday, with the first dose being administered in Hyderabad. The price of the imported vaccine is Rs 995 (inclusive of taxes) per dose and the India-made variant could be cheaper.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), the Indian distribution partner for the vaccine confirmed that the first consignment of the imported doses landed in India on May 1 and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13.The imported doses of the vaccine are priced at a maximum retail price of Rs 948 plus 5 percent GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins.

It will work with stakeholders in India to ensure the widest possible reach of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the national inoculation effort.Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be given Emergency Use Authorisation in India after Oxford University -AstraZeneca developed Covishield and Bharat Biotech manufactured Covaxin.

With the rising cases in India, vaccination is the most effective tool in battle against COVID-19. Contributing to the vaccination drive in India is the biggest priority right now to help Indians be healthy and safe.Sputnik V has shown 97.6 percent efficacy from analysis on 3.8 million Russians. It is a two-dose vaccine. A single dose regimen of Sputnik Light has been approved in Russia.

India has also allowed citizens over the age of 18 years to receive Covid-19 vaccinations beginning May 1.Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the coming months. Production of the vaccine locally is likely to start around July.

