Husband throws wife off the Balcony after a dispute: Uttar Pradesh

Meerut: A woman died after being allegedly thrown off the third-floor balcony of the building by her drug addict husband. The incident took place in the Kalia Gardhi area under the Medical police station on Thursday.

Birendra Singh and Rajni were married for 12 years. Birendra, a driver, was a complete drug addict and this often, led to fights between the couple. It was after one such heated dispute that Birendra Singh allegedly pushed his 35-year-old wife off the third-floor balcony of their building, police said. Added, Birendra Singh had spent a few months in jail earlier on charges of domestic violence.

Vineet Bhatnagar, SP of Meerut City said that efforts are on to arrest the accused.

The investigation is on and no further details about the case have been revealed so far.