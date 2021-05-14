Randhir Kapoor discharged from hospital, says ‘l am Covid free

On Friday, Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor was discharged from the hospital after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital for COVID-19 treatment On April 29. Later he was shifted to ICU. On May 2, he was moved out of the ICU and informed he will be discharged soon.

Earlier today, Kapoor said that he was in the best hands at the hospital and he didn’t need oxygen support while fighting COVID-19, also added that he is ‘feeling absolutely fine’. However, he cannot meet anyone, including his family members for a few days. “I have been advised to keep away. It’s just a matter of some more time before I will meet people. I thank the hospital’s staff. They were simply fantastic. They looked after me very well,” said the actor.