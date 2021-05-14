UP couples sell the infant for buying a second-hand car

Kanpur: A couple, blindfolded by the desire to buy a car, sold their infant son to a businessman for Rs 1.5 lakh, reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district. It has got public attention on Thursday when the child’s maternal grandparents filed a police complaint against his parents.

As reported by the police, Rama Devi (name changed) gave birth to a baby boy three months ago. She and her husband sold their newborn child to a businessman, based in Gursahaiganj, for Rs 1.5 lakh, so as to buy a second-hand four-wheeler. Devi’s parents registered a complaint in relationship with the matter, on the basis of which inquiries were started.

Inspector Kotwali Shailendra Kumar reported, “While the baby is still in the possession of the trader, we have detained the woman and her husband for questioning on Friday.”