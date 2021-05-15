State government postpones board examinations for Class 10, Class 12

Kolkata: West Bengal government has postponed the board examinations for Classes 10 and 12. The state government took this decision as the coronavirus cases are surging in the state. The new dates for the examinations will be announced later. The examinations were scheduled for June.

“No secondary and higher secondary examinations will be held in June,” said Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSSE) Madhyamik exams were set to begin on June 1 and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) HS exams were slated to begin on June 15. The education department will hold meetings with the authorities of the state boards to decide on a revised schedule for both the examinations.