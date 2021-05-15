A state in India extended lockdown

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh state government has extended the lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus. The decision was taken Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after a meeting of higher officials. The lockdown has been ext4ended for one more week till May 24.

Uttar Pradesh government also announced Rs 1,000 as an allowance, along with ration for the next three months for all the shopkeepers and street vendors in the state.

Also Read: Cyclone Tauktae is moving towards Gujarat

Only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown period. The Uttar Pradesh government has earlier extended the lockdown till May 17.