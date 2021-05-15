Air strike by Israel destroys building hosting international media offices

Gaza: A multi-storeyed building has been demolished in an air strike by Israeli forces. Jala Tower a 13 floor building in Gaza which houses offices of international media including Qatar-based Al Jazeera television and American news agency The Associated Press has been destroyed on Saturday. This was confirmed by Al Jazeera.

Israel “destroyed Jala Tower in the Gaza Strip, which contains the Al Jazeera and other international press offices,” Al Jazeera said in a tweet.

Also Read: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum makes important announcement

A footage aired by Al Jazeera shows the building collapsing to the ground after the Israeli air strike, sending up a huge mushroom cloud of dust and debris. Jawad Mehdi, the owner of the Jala Tower, said an Israeli intelligence officer warned him he had just one hour to ensure the evacuation of the building.