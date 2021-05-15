Ban on interstate bus services extended

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh state government has extended the ban on interstate bus services. The Madhya Pradesh government extended the ban on the movement of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till May 23. Earlier on May 7 the Madhya Pradesh government banned all interstate passenger bus services citing the Covid-19 situation.

As per the new order issued by the state transport department, the ban on bus movement to and from the Covid-19- affected states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh has been extended till May 23, additional commissioner transport Arvind Saxena said. The ban also covers vehicles that have All India tourist permits.