Commodity Market: Gold prices edges higher

Mumbai: The price of gold has edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the price of gold futures surged. The price of spot gold in the international market has reached at US dollar 1843.90 per ounce.

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 130 to Rs 44,850 from Rs 44, 720. Notably, gold prices are trading near a three-month high in international markets.

Also Read: Cyber vulnerability to WiFi devices through “FragAttack”

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.35,920 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4490 higher by Rs.25. On Friday, gold was priced at Rs. 35,720 per 8 gram.