Covid-19 Update: 557 new recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 260 new coronavirus cases along with 557 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 169 contacts of active cases and 91 travel related.

Thus the overall infection tally mounted to 212,927. The total recoveries surged to 206,307. The death toll is at 526. At present here are 6094 active cases in Qatar.

There are 14 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 378. 4 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 208 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

11,365 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar in the last 24 hours. In this 2756 people were tested for the first time. Till now 196,7354 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

25,270 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,002,018.