Covid-19 Update: ‘Complete lockdown’ for 15 days from May 16 announced

Kolkata: A complete lockdown for 15 days announced in West Bengal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced the decision. The lockdown will come into effect from May 16. The state government took this decision as coronavirus cases are increasing in the state.

As per the new announcement, all private offices, schools, colleges will remain closed. All markets selling vegetables, fruits, milk, bread will be allowed to open from 7-10 am only . The government has also informed that all services of local trains, metro services, inter-state bus/train services and inland waterways will be suspended.

Only cargo services will be allowed. Private vehicles will also be banned. No movement of people and vehicles to be allowed from 9 pm-5 am.