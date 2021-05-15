Covid-19 Update: Saudi Arabia reports more recoveries than new coronavirus cases

Riyadh: The number of people recovering from coronavirus infection over took the new coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country. The recovery rate is at 96.2%. The fatality rate is at 1.7%.

Meanwhile, 837 new coronavirus cases along with 1012 new recoveries and 13 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 290 were recorded in Riyadh, 240 in Makkah, 97 in the the Eastern Province, 59 in Asir, 55 in Madinah, 28 in Jazan, 15 in Najran, 10 in Hail, eight in Al-Baha, five in Al-Jouf, and one in Tabuk.

Till now 432,269 people were infected with coronavirus infection in the country. In this 416,759 people were recovered. The death toll is at 7147.

At present there are 8363 active cases in Saudi Arabia. In this 1331 people were in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs. Over 11.3 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.