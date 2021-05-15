Covid-Crisis: Delhi Cabinet nod to give Financial Aid, read more.

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved Rs 5,000 financial assistance to all individuals holding public service badge (drivers) of para-transit vehicles and others in the wake of the lockdown here amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The beneficiaries of the 2020 scheme need not reapply but will get the rupees 5,000 directly transferred to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts subject to verification of deaths from local bodies, according to city transport department.

On May 4, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 will be provided to the PSV badge and permit holders of para transit vehicles – namely auto rickshaws, e-rickshaws, taxis, ”phatphat sewa”, eco-friendly sewa, Gramin sewa and maxi cabs.

In 2020, Rs 78 crore was given as financial assistance to more than 1.56 drivers of auto rickshaws and taxis. In April 2020, the Delhi government had launched two different schemes for PSV badge holders and permit holders who had lost their means of livelihood during the first nationwide lockdown.

Delhi currently has over 2.80 lakh PSV badge holders and 1.90 lakh permit holders who are eligible to apply for the scheme and the Delhi Transport Department has already made necessary budgetary provisions for the same, told by the Transport Department.

The validity of documents, including PSV badge, permit, driving license, of all public service vehicles have been extended periodically since March 2020. The recent extension is till June 30, 2021 and all the holders of driving license and PSV badge that are valid as on February 1, 2020, are eligible to receive the financial assistance.

However, similar to the last scheme, this benefit will only be extended to individual owners of para-transit vehicles and not to companies owning vehicle fleets.