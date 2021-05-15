Covid rules violating: 0.35 mn people in Pune fined

In between March 2020 and May 13, 2021, the Pune police have fined as many as 0.35 million people and collected 17.85 crore in fines from those who violated the rules.

The reason for collecting fines was for not wearing a face mask at public places and not following social distancing norms and overcrowding.

Additional commissioner (crime), Ashok Morale, said, “It is mandatory to wear a face mask for self-protection and citizens must follow the rules. During travel, it is seen that they don’t wear masks which is increases the chance of virus spread. Hence penal action is being taken on a daily basis against the violators.”

As the crime branch officials are observing and evaluating the cases, an average of 2,000-3,000 persons is being challaned on a daily basis for not wearing masks and violating social distancing violations.

Under Section 188, the police took action against those not wearing masks, the citizens had been arguing with the policemen for paying Rs 500 as a fine.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), national directive for Covid-19 management states: “Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places; in workplaces; and during transport”.

The directive permits the police to prosecute people without masks.