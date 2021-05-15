Delhi reports less than 10,000 coronavirus cases first time since April

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases had dipped below 10,000. This is for the time since April that the coronavirus cases decreased in the state. In the last 24 hours, 8500 new coronavirus cases were reported. The test positivity rate has slipped down below 12%.

“Delhi has around 3,000 beds vacant for Covid patients, however, ICU beds are still packed in most hospitals. A total of 1,200 new ICU beds will be ready by one or two days,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“You (people) have followed Covid lockdown rules strictly and have shown that Delhi can still fight against the spread of Covid-19. It is the need of the hour to fight against this pandemic. We still need to be more prepared to face more challenges to come,” he said.