His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum makes important announcement

Dubai: A new position of ‘Chairman of the Court of His Highness Ruler of Dubai’ has been created in Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has issued the royal decree for this.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, has been appointed to the new position.

The Decree No. 22 of 2021 will be effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.