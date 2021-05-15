I’m super excited about my marriage: Ankita Lokhande

Popular actress Ankita Lokhande, in a recent interview, opened up about her marriage plans with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. The actress has been dating the businessman for three years, and they celebrated their anniversary last month.

The actress said, “Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon. I am hoping for that. And I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani weddings. But I am not really sure what will I plan.” Sharing her definition of love, Ankita said, “For me, love is the need. I need love everywhere, it’s like my food. I need to have love wherever I go whatever I do or whatever I choose, so love is my priority”.

Confessing that she can’t cook, she recalled the time when she cooked gulab jamun for Vicky which turned out to be a disaster. “During the lockdown, I tried making gulab jamun for Vicky. But it got burnt and turned all black and Vicky ate it anyway,” said Ankita.

The actress actively shares posts about her relationship on social media. Before she began dating Vicky, Ankita was in a serious relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The couple dated for six years until 2016.