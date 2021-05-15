Kareena Kapoor shares tips to cope with Covid anxiety; advises netizens: ‘Be kind to your mind’

On Saturday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan gave information on mental health as she shared an important message on how to deal with Covid-19 anxiety. In the midst of the furious second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, she also asked her fans to take care of themselves and be ‘kind to (their) mind’.

Catching Instagram Stories, she shared a post captioning it, “Be kind to your mind. Reach out to a loved one or a professional mental health expert when the going gets tough and always make time to unwind.”

As informed by the Union Health Ministry, with a total of 3,26,098 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the cumulative count of cases in the country reached 2,43,72,907. After 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll due to the virus has gone up to 2,66,207. There are currently 36,73,802 active cases in the country.

As the number of Covid cases was increasing, many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Sonu Sood, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar and others have come forward to offer relief efforts.

Many stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu and Mira Rajput, among others, have been using social media to expand distress messages and information on resources. The second wave of the coronavirus infected an array of Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal, among others.