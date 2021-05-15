Tashi Yangjom becomes first Indian woman to scale Mount Everest

New Delhi: Tashi Yangjom became the first Indian woman climber to successfully scaling Mount Everest and summit the world’s highest peak this year. Tashi Yangjom is from Arunachal Pradesh and trained at the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang, one of India’s leading adventure sports institutes. The ninth climber from the institute to scale Mt Everest, the 37-year-old reached the peak on May 11, showing the world what human determination can achieve even during a pandemic.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Tashi Yangjom on Saturday and wrote on his Twitter handle with photographs of Ms. Yangjom at the Everest peak with the Indian flag, and at the base camp. He wrote, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to Ms Tashi Yangjom from Arunachal Pradesh for scaling Mt. Everest & becoming the first Indian woman climber to Everest in 2021. She was trained at National Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh.”

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also congratulated Tashi Yangjom on her great success and wrote, “Congratulations Ms Tashi Yangjom for scaling Mt. Everest and becoming the first Indian lady climber to Summit Everest this Season. Regular Training at @DirangNimas

has made her a strong mountaineer with blitzkrieg speed. She becomes the ninth climber from NIMAS to scale Everest.”

Several others, including NIMAS, also send their congratulations to the mountaineer.

