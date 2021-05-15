Telugu Director Nandyala Ravi succumbs to Covid-19

On Friday (May 14) popular Telugu director and writer Nandyala Ravi succumbs to Covid-19. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. According to reports, he had been battling the Coronavirus for the past three weeks. The director’s untimely demise came across as a shock to everyone in the Telugu film industry.

When the news about Nandyala Ravi tested positive for Covid-19 broke, a few celebrities came forward to lend a helping hand to him and his family members to fight the battle. Megastar Chiranjeevi arranged necessary help for Ravi. Similarly, comedian Saptagiri and Producer K Radha Mohan donated Rs 1 lakh to the filmmaker for his hospital treatment, also constantly monitored his health condition.

Nandyala Ravi was known for his best work in films like Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki, Orey Bujjigaa, and Power Play and also for writing dialogues for films including Nenu Seethamahalakshmi, Asadhyudu, and Pandem.