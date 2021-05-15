The state starts Covid-19 vaccination drive for transgenders

Assam: The first special vaccination center for transgender people in India has been set up under the supervision of the Assam State Health Department. The vaccination center in Guwahati has started giving vaccines since Friday.

According to the Assam Health Department, 30 transgender people have been vaccinated for the first time on the first day. The administration has a plan to set up this special vaccination center in each district of Assam.

Swati Bidhan Baruah, founder of the Assam Transgender Association and associate vice-chairperson of the Assam Government’s Transgender Welfare Board, said, “The main source of income for transgender people is begging. They have to go in contact with a lot of people. So the risk of infection is much higher among them. I applied to the health department for a special vaccination center for them. Sensing the importance of the issue, the health department has given the green signal. ”

According to the 2011 census, there are a total of 11,384 transgender people in Assam. The health department is making arrangements for all of them to get the antidote.