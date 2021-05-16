Abu Dhabi to revise entry rules for visitors

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi will revise the entry rules for visitors coming to the country. Authorities in Abu Dhabi is planning to revise the entry rules to support the tourism sector in the emirate. As per reports, Abu Dhabi will lift the mandatory quarantine requirements. Abu Dhabi may open doors to international visitors starting July 1.

At present, all vaccinated passengers arriving from ‘green’ countries must take a PCR test on arrival and on day 6, without the need to quarantine. Vaccinated travellers arriving from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for five days, and take another PCR test on day four. All non-vaccinated citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi arriving from ‘green’ countries must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, as well as two other PCR tests on days six and 12.

Non-vaccinated citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi arriving from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day eight.