Capt Krishnan Nair’s wife Leela Krishnan Nair passed away

MUMBAI: Leela Krishnan Nair (90), wife of late C P Krishnan Nair, chairman of Leela Group of Hotels, died here Sunday. She died at Mumbai Breach Candy Hospital. She was daughter of industrialist A K Nair (late), former president of NMCC.

Nair married Leela in 1950. After marrying her, he named his hotel Group Leela. She will be cremated this afternoon.

She leaves behind her two sons Vivek Nair and Dinesh Nair. Vivek is the present chairman and managing director of the Leela Group while Dinesh is the chairman of Leela group.