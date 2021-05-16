Covid-19 Update: 1251 new coronavirus cases were reported in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1251 new coronavirus cases along with 1222 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The overall infection tally in UAE has thus reached at 546,182. The total recoveries now stand at 526,302. The death toll is at 18,249. At present there are 18,249 active cases in UAE.

The ministry has conducted 103,918 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 46.9 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

Frontline doctors in the UAE have urged people not to let their guards down and to continue wearing masks and taking precautionary measures. The appeal comes amid an encouraging trend of declining new Covid-19 caseloads and more than 72 per cent of the population vaccinated.