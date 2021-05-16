Covid-19 update: 770 recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 256 new coronavirus cases along with 770 new recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 144 contacts of active cases and 112 travel related.

The total coronavirus cases surged to 213,183. The total recoveries mounted to 207,077. The death toll stands at 530. At present there are 5576 active cases.

There are 14 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 364. 6 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 205 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

10,782 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar in the last 24 hours. In this 3446 people were tested for the first time. Till now 197,0800 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

33,457 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,035,475.