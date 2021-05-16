Covid-19 Update: Lockdown extended till May 24

Chandigarh: Haryana state government has extended the lockdown for one more week. The state government decided to extend the lockdown as the coronavirus cases are surging in the state.

The lockdown will remain in place till May 24. The state government is planning to introduce more strict restrictions in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Last week the lockdown was extended from 10 May to 17 May.

” Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert”, tweeted state Health Minister Anil Vij.