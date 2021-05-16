Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate improves in Oman

Muscat: The recovery rate from Coronavirus infection has improved in Oman. The recovery rate has reached at 92.6% in the country. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in Oman.

Meanwhile, 2788 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 5 days in the country. The ministry released the data of last five days from Tuesday to Saturday. During these five days, 45 deaths due to coronavirus infection were also reported in Oman.

Also Read: UAE airlines suspends flight services to this city

Till now 205,501 coronavirus cases were reported in Oman. In this 190,342 people were recovered. The death toll has reached at 2193. At present there are 722 Covid-19 patients are admitted in hospitals. In this 255 are admitted in ICUs.