Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate improves in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved in Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated this. The recovery rate has reached at 96.4%. The fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.7%.

Meanwhile, 1028 new coronavirus cases along with 825 new recoveries and 15 new deaths due to the infection were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 263 were recorded in Makkah, 231 in Riyadh, 98 in the the Eastern Province, 62 in Madinah, 56 in Asir, 35 in Jazan, 24 in Al Khaseem, 15 in Tabuk, 12 in Najran, 12 in Hail, 8 in Al Baha and 4 in Al-Jouf.

Till now 433,094 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Saudi Arabia. In this 417,787 people were recovered. The death toll is at 7162.

At present there are 8145 active cases in the country. In this 1376 are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.