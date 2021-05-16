Covid-19 updates: Delhi records 6,430 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: According to a health bulletin by the Delhi government, on Saturday, Delhi reported 6,430 new COVID-19 cases and 337 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 11.32 percent. New fatalities pushed the death count to 21,244. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi has recorded less than 10,000 cases in a day. However, the lesser number of fresh cases recorded on Saturday came from a relatively smaller number of tests 56,811 conducted on Friday.

The total case count in the city stands at 13,87,411, over 12 lakh patients have recovered from the infection and it has 66,295 active cases.

According to the latest health bulletin, a total of 56,811 tests, including 46,774 RT-PCR tests and 10,037 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of people under home isolation dipped to 42,484 from 45,099 on Friday while the number of containment zones mounted to 57,179 from 56,470 a day before, the bulletin said.