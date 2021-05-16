Covid-19 updates: Maharashtra reported 34,848 fresh Covid cases

On Saturday, Maharashtra has recorded 34,848 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours which is about 5,000 less than the number of cases reported on the previous day, and 960 Covid deaths taking the cumulative toll to 80,512. Maharashtra’s Covid case fatality rate stands at 1.51 percent at present.

As many as 59,073 patients were discharged after full recovery. The total number of Covid-19 patients recovered in the state is now 47,67,053 and the recovery rate is 89.2 percent. Currently, there are 4,94,032 active cases in Maharashtra.

While 34,47,653 people of the state are under home isolation as of now, another 28,727 are at institutional quarantine facilities. 3,08,39,404 laboratory samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far. Of these, a total of 53,44,063 have tested positive for the virus. Thus the positivity rate stands at 17.33 percent.

Meanwhile, on May 13, the Maharashtra state government extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till 7 am on June 1 in order to control the spread of the virus.